THERESE ANN MIHALIC

THERESE ANN MIHALIC Obituary
MIHALIC THERESE ANN

Age 76, formerly of Pittsburgh, died November 27, 2019, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, Baden, after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Samaritan Church, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank Doctors Madelyn Courtney-Brooks, Jennifer Osborn, Sumayni Zaidi, their staffs, and the entire UPMC Passavant Cancer Center for their years of compassionate care for Therese. A very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Evensburg House, Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, and the Good Samaritan Hospice Team for their support and compassion for Therese in her last weeks. The family requests memorial donations be made to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, 1030 W. State St., Baden, PA 15005 in Therese's memory. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
