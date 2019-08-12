|
|
COSTA THERESE M.
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Therese passed away on August 9, 2019 at 81, after a valiant fight with cancer. She attended St. Paul's Cathedral High School in Oakland and worked as a secretary after graduation. She wed Ralph Costa in 1958 and was married for almost 50 years when he passed in 2008. She was the mother of Dr. Ralph F. "Skip" (Karen) Costa of Voorhees, NJ, Therese M. "Terry" (Matt) Fisher of Glendora, CA, Paul J. (Rashida) Costa; grandmother of Julia, Jonathan, and Antares Costa, and Greg, Eric and Jacob Fisher; great-grandmother to Luca and Meadow Fisher; and sister of Richard (Barbara) Schram of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Therese was a library assistant at Shady Side Academy for over 40 years and thrived off of the youthful energy of the students. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Middle Road, and dedicated to many church activities and committees. Therese was a Steelers and Penguin fanatic, a self-appointed ambassador for the City of Pittsburgh, and known for her enthusiastic celebration of Halloween and Christmas. She was a loyal and loving friend to young and old and lit up the room wherever she went. While she loved a good bargain, she spared no expense when it came to the needs of family and friends. She loved life and was always willing to try anything – even riding a dirt bike for the first time at 79 years old. Her zest for life was contagious and will be missed by everyone. Therese's family will welcome friends Tuesday, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on August 13, 2019 from at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA. Memorials and donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Sister Lois, C.D.P., 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 Or The Socicty of The Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Glenshaw, PA. Father, Timothy Whalen officiating. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Therese's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019