Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of The Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESE COSTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESE M. COSTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESE M. COSTA Obituary
COSTA THERESE M.

Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Therese passed away on August 9, 2019 at 81, after a valiant fight with cancer.  She attended St. Paul's Cathedral High School in Oakland and worked as a secretary after graduation. She wed Ralph Costa in 1958 and was married for almost 50 years when he passed in 2008.  She was the mother of Dr. Ralph F. "Skip" (Karen) Costa of Voorhees, NJ, Therese M. "Terry" (Matt) Fisher of Glendora, CA, Paul J. (Rashida) Costa; grandmother of Julia, Jonathan, and Antares Costa, and Greg, Eric and Jacob Fisher; great-grandmother to Luca and Meadow Fisher; and sister of Richard (Barbara) Schram of  Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Therese was a library assistant at Shady Side Academy for over 40 years and thrived off of the youthful energy of the students. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Middle Road, and dedicated to many church activities and committees. Therese was a Steelers and Penguin fanatic, a self-appointed ambassador for the City of Pittsburgh, and known for her enthusiastic celebration of  Halloween and Christmas. She was a loyal and loving friend to young and old and lit up the room wherever she went. While she loved a good bargain, she spared no expense when it came to the needs of family and friends. She loved life and was always willing to try anything – even riding a dirt bike for the first time at 79 years old. Her zest for life was contagious and will be missed by everyone. Therese's family will welcome friends Tuesday, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on August 13, 2019 from at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA. Memorials and donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Sister Lois, C.D.P., 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 Or  The Socicty of The Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Glenshaw, PA. Father, Timothy Whalen officiating. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Therese's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now