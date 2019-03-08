|
YIMIN THERESE M. (CRAWFORD)
Of Brookline on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Celeste (Kevin) Mulvihill, George (Valerie) Mahfood and John (Vickie) Mahfood; dearest companion of Andrew Haase; grandmother of Brendon and Brittany Mulvihill, Christina Mahfood Patterson M.D., Marcus, Alex and Juliet Mahfood; great-grandmother of Jalen and Marcus Mulvihill, Ella and Olivia Mahfood, Liam and Reid Patterson; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Sunday 1-6 p.m., only. Divine Liturgy, Monday at 11 a.m., in Our Lady of Victory Church. Service of Incense Sunday at 5 p.m.
www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019