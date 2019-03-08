Home

THERESE M. (CRAWFORD) YIMIN

THERESE M. (CRAWFORD) YIMIN Obituary
YIMIN THERESE M. (CRAWFORD)

Of Brookline on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Celeste (Kevin) Mulvihill, George (Valerie) Mahfood and John (Vickie) Mahfood; dearest companion of Andrew Haase; grandmother of Brendon and Brittany Mulvihill, Christina Mahfood Patterson M.D., Marcus, Alex and Juliet Mahfood; great-grandmother of Jalen and Marcus Mulvihill, Ella and Olivia Mahfood, Liam and Reid Patterson; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Sunday 1-6 p.m., only. Divine Liturgy, Monday at 11 a.m., in Our Lady of Victory Church. Service of Incense Sunday at 5 p.m.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
