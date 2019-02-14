|
ABT THOMAS A.
On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, age 43, of Millvale. Loving son of Nancy Lee Abt; father of Madeline, Benjamin, and Maggie Abt; former Spouse of Emily Abt; grandson of the late Herman and Flossie Abt. Also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. 123 North Ave, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 p.m. Holy Spirit Church. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the . Two Chatham Center, Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place Pgh, PA. 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019