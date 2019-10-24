Home

THOMAS A. "TBARR" BARR

THOMAS A. "TBARR" BARR Obituary
BARR THOMAS A. "TBARR"

Unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019, age 71, of Highland Park, formerly of the South Side. He is survived by best friend and partner, Judi Bobenage; Judi's daughter, Kelly Gill; and the lights of his life, Faith and Kyle Gill, who considered Tom their grandfather; brothers, John (Julie), and Dennis (Claire Rittenhouse) and a sister, Maggie Lerner; he was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and John Barr; brother, Jim; and brother-in-law, William Lerner, MD. Tom was a commercial photographer. As much as he loved photography, he loved rugby. He was involved with USA Rugby in assigning and evaluating referees and is known throughout the country. Locally, he was co-founder of the Rugby Referee Society. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with a brief service at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
