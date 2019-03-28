Home

THOMAS A. BUMMER Sr.

THOMAS A. BUMMER Sr. Obituary
BUMMER THOMAS A., SR.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, age 76, of Reserve Twp. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. Bummer; father of Thomas A. (Beverly) Bummer, Jr., Lorri (Glenn) Blanford; proud grandfather of Alexandra and Nathan Blanford; brother of Nancy (John) Hartman and Sally (Jim) Klein; brother-in-law of Dolly Bummer; preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Bummer, Sr. Friends received Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church. Tom was a veteran serving in the Navy.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
