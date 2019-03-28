|
BUMMER THOMAS A., SR.
On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, age 76, of Reserve Twp. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. Bummer; father of Thomas A. (Beverly) Bummer, Jr., Lorri (Glenn) Blanford; proud grandfather of Alexandra and Nathan Blanford; brother of Nancy (John) Hartman and Sally (Jim) Klein; brother-in-law of Dolly Bummer; preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Bummer, Sr. Friends received Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church. Tom was a veteran serving in the Navy.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019