Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Roman Catholic Church
ELKO THOMAS A.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, age 75, at William Penn Care Center, after a courageous battle with muscular dystrophy. Formerly of Rankin and Monroeville. Tom was the son of the late Andrew and Pauline (Sivy) Elko; loving brother of Maryann (Ronald) Venturella, of West Miflin; dear uncle of Richard (Barbara) Venturella, New Middletown, OH, and Kimberly (Eric) Flemm, of North Huntingdon, PA; great-uncle of Alex and Nicholas Flemm and Hannah and Grace Venturella. Tom was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Point Park University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the US government Social Security Division. He was devout in his Catholic religion and very proud of his Slovak heritage. We would like to give special thanks to the William Penn Care Center of Murrysville for their outstanding care and comfort for Tom. Friends received from 9-11 a.m. on FRIDAY MORNING ONLY, at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
