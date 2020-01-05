|
|
HERBERT THOMAS A.
Age 69, of Ingomar, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Walter and Mildred Herbert. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, "Herbie" Herbert. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife, of 17 years, Linda Herbert; his daughters, Joyce Herbert-Herbay and husband, Michael, Connie Piole, and Ashley Ryan; his grandchildren, Zachary, Nikolas, Ryan, Alexa, Riley, Mason, and Sara; his great-granddaughter, Lilly Ann; and his sister, Barbara Herbert. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA on Tuesday, January 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Ken Haselrig Officiating. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020