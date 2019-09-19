Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
THOMAS A. McLAUGHLIN


1929 - 2019
Age 90, of Monroeville, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Mae (Hutchinson) McLaughlin; loving father of Sandra (Bill) Schillinger and Susan (Bill) Proviano; proud grandfather of Cana (Jon) Wade, William (Katie) Proviano, and Stefanie (John) Shopa; great-grandfather "Pap Tom" of Cooper and Salvatore Proviano, and Reece and John Shopa; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Leroy and Marjorie Belle (Dooley) McLaughlin; and brothers, Lee, Bill and Gene McLaughlin. Thomas honorably served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he became a carpenter and was a longtime member of Carpenters Local Union 432. Friends will be received Friday, from 1-7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
