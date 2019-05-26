Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On May 23, 2019, Thomas A. Partridge, 63, of Ross Township, beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara A. Partridge, passed away. Also survived by his daughter, Sara (Robby) Dupre, of Orlando, FL; son, David Silverman, of Ross Township; sister, Hope (Jack) Andrews; brother, Michael (Carol) Partridge; grandchildren, Ayden Hirth, and Jaxon and Jaci Dupre; many nieces and nephews and cousins. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Carole (Rohm) Partridge; and his brother, Daniel Partridge. "Uncle Tom," as many knew him, was a jack of all trades who never hesitated to help someone out. Above all, Tom loved being out on a boat fishing - from Aruba to the Gulf to Lake Erie, he was always up for an adventure. His biggest adventure was raising his two kids into the adults they are today. He loved every minute of watching David play football and could always be found in front of the television watching the Steelers on game day. Tom will be missed by many, but the family takes solace in knowing he is at peace. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 28, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a blessing service will be held Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to humane animal rescue. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
