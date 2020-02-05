Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROSSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. ROSSI

THOMAS A. ROSSI Obituary
ROSSI THOMAS A.

Age 73, of Carnegie, PA, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Fraer) Rossi. Loving father of Albert (Desiree) Rossi and Hannah (Brian) Olstein. Beloved Pappy of Victoria, Trevor, Rowin and Kaitlyn. In his free time, Thomas enjoyed cutting his grass, doing yard work and playing golf. More than anything, Thomas loved spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved pet dog, Brooklyn. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp, 15220 (412-563-2800), where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private to the family and take place at a later date. www.slaterfuneral.com .  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
