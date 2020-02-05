|
|
ROSSI THOMAS A.
Age 73, of Carnegie, PA, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Fraer) Rossi. Loving father of Albert (Desiree) Rossi and Hannah (Brian) Olstein. Beloved Pappy of Victoria, Trevor, Rowin and Kaitlyn. In his free time, Thomas enjoyed cutting his grass, doing yard work and playing golf. More than anything, Thomas loved spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved pet dog, Brooklyn. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp, 15220 (412-563-2800), where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private to the family and take place at a later date. www.slaterfuneral.com .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020