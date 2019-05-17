NIGON THOMAS ALAN

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Thomas Alan Nigon, 54, of Neshannock Township, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism. Raised in New Kensington, PA, Tom resided there until 1976, when his family was transferred to Lakewood CO, then to Roy UT, then back to the Pittsburgh area, where Tom graduated in 1983 from Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville. Tom made friends quickly and adjusted well to his family moving across the country and back. During high school, Tom excelled at track and field, as well as football. Following graduation from high school, Tom attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, RI. He then was appointed to the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, where he attended for two years and lettered in football. He transferred to Grove City College, where he also played football. Tom graduated in 1988 with a B.A. in Psychology. Tom also attended one year of graduate school at Geneva College. Tom was the beloved, youngest son of Carol J. and John F. Nigon. His siblings are heartbroken to have lost Tom at such a young age. Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Leslie Shaffer Nigon; and son Maxwell (Max 20), a rising junior at Penn State University, Behrend campus, and daughter Abigal (Abby 18) a senior at Neshannock High School. Tom loved his children with every ounce of his enormous heart, never missing a soccer match, baseball or volleyball game, scrimmage or tryout. He shared his passion for participating in sports with Max and Abby, and was a loyal fan for all of the kids on the team, not just the ones he raised. When the kids were young, Tom selflessly volunteered coaching youth sports. Tom was eager to watch his daughter, Abby, play volleyball at Slippery Rock University, where she will be a freshman this fall. Tom was V. P. and Financial Advisor with WesBanco Securities, Inc. and had a successful career managing accounts for scores of clients, many who became close friends. In his free time, Tom enjoyed his Springer Spaniel Emma, keeping his lawn in beautiful condition, hunting, fishing, working out at the Y, rooting on the Pittsburgh Steelers and college football, and visiting the Nigon family camp near State College PA. Tom had a quick wit, a broad smile, and a magnetic personality. He will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Tom is survived by four siblings: Chris (Jeanne) of Mountville, PA, Nathan of Broomfield CO, Holly (Ken) Schultz of Pittsburgh, and John D. (Caroline) of Greensburg, PA; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Friends and family will be welcomed Saturday for visitation from 2-4 p.m. at R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, 2429 Wilmington Rd., N. Castle, PA 16105. A brief service for immediate family will follow.