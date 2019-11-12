|
|
KATILIUS THOMAS ANTHONY
Thomas Anthony Katilius of Mill Valley, CA, passed away peacefully in San Francisco on November 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Tom was born the oldest of four siblings on February 21, 1954, in West Homestead, PA, to Bernard and Audrey Smith Katilius. Tom was an accomplished athlete and outdoor enthusiast, passionately pursuing his love for skiing, windsurfing, mountain biking and fly-fishing throughout his life. He attended the University of Denver where he was a member of the alpine racing team and later ran the ski academy at Aspen Highlands. Tom moved to the Bay area in the early 1980's where he built a successful professional career as an investment adviser at the San Francisco offices of Hambrecht & Quist, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Tom met his wife Karen Fairty in 2001, and over the past 18 years, they shared countless memorable moments of joy and passion with each other, close friends and family. They loved their life together in Mill Valley, walking to town for quiet dinners at their favorite restaurants and hiking the beautiful trails of Mount Tamalpais. Tom was preceded by his sister, Amy. He is survived by Karen; his sister, Susan; his brother, Mark; nieces, Andi, Janine, Anna and Ainsley; and a community of incredible friends and extended family, each of whom enriched Tom's life and will cherish their memories of him. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Tom's memory at the Outdoor Art Club at One West Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019