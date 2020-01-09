|
SERIO THOMAS ANTHONY
Age 30, of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly on January 2, 2020. Loving son of Darcy M. (Burns) Daly and her husband Scott and Ronald J. Serio; beloved stepbrother of Samantha and Shannon Daly; also many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at which time a Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020