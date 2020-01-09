Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SERIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS ANTHONY SERIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS ANTHONY SERIO Obituary
SERIO THOMAS ANTHONY

Age 30, of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly on January 2, 2020. Loving son of Darcy M. (Burns) Daly and her husband Scott and Ronald J. Serio; beloved stepbrother of Samantha and Shannon Daly; also many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at which time a Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -