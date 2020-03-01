|
|
CRAIG, JR. THOMAS B.
Age 58, of Imperial, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Son of the late Thomas B., Sr. and Dorothy K. (Rogers) Craig; father of Donald T. Craig; and father by heart of Tammy Mamula and Heather Hyre; brother of Daniel R. (Laura) Craig, Susan L. Smith, and Donna J. (Scott) Gessner; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of Service at 1 p.m. in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, 1227 Route 30, Clinton. Interment will follow in the Clinton U.P. Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020