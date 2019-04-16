Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THOMAS B. KENNEDY

Age 86, of Ross Twp., on April 13, 2019. Husband of the late Sylvia P.; father of Thomasine Dickey, Mark, David (Teri), and Paul Kennedy, Terri Wiedenhofer, and Lori McCracken (Raymond); grandfather of Wayne Smith, Ryan Wiedenhofer, Rachel Kennedy, Marissa Dickey, and Thomas J. McCracken; great-grandfather of Adria Staab; brother of Neil Kennedy and the late Betsy Brown, and Patricia Kennedy. Visitation Wed. from 1 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 4 p.m. at the NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave. #1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
