PATTERSON THOMAS B.
Age 82, of Oakmont, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born July 15, 1937, in Brownsville, PA, to the late Thomas W. and Genevieve Bryan. Thomas was married to Margaret "Peggy" (O'Brien), his high school sweetheart, for 60 years. Father to Thomas "Kevin" (Deanne) Patterson of Fort Loudon, PA, Brian (the late Margaret) Patterson of West Mifflin, PA, Kathleen (Donald) Bell of Midlothian, VA, Timothy (Piper) Patterson of Scottsdale, AZ, Bridget (John) Federici of Oakmont, PA, Daniel (Barbara) Patterson of Lebanon, OH, the late Megan (Andrew) Burgman of Plum, PA, and Maureen (Dean) Vought of Plum, PA. Also survived by 34 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters Dolores (Ron) Garlits, Donna (Dick) White, and Kitty (the late Buster) Hendry. Tommy was a graduate of Brownsville High School and later earned degrees from California University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a proud employee of Gulf Oil for many years. Tommy will be remembered for how much he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, classic cars, watching baseball, weekend drives to Brownsville, and most importantly, how much he loved his family. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA, 15139. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Funeral prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America through their website at alzsdn.org