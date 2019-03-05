Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THOMAS BENNETT "TOM" SMYERS

THOMAS BENNETT "TOM" SMYERS Obituary
SMYERS THOMAS "TOM" BENNETT

Age 86, of Shaler, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward, Sr. and Ethel (Bennett) Smyers; husband of the late Dolores "Dee" (Congalton) Smyers; brother of Edward Smyers, Jr., Virginia Cole, and Barbara Tennyson, loving father of Thomas, Jr. (Olga) Smyers, Vicki (Arnie) Siegfried, Kenneth (Rita) Smyers, Caryn (Mike) Sieber, David (Ann) Smyers, Jesse (Michelle) Smyers, Kelly (Jake) Sieber, Lori (Dan) Pond, Bert (Robyn) Smyers, Greg Smyers, and the late Bart (surviving, Jill) Smyers; he was the proud grandfather of Stephen (Ruth) Smyers, Rachelle (Kyle) Palmer, Kristin (David) Hawk, John (Dana) Lewandowski, Gina Lewandowski, Jill (John) Heller the late Michael Smyers; Sabrina (Brendan) O'Mahony and Stephanie (Samuel) Davidowitz; Sarah (Paul) Dietz, Catie, and Michael Sieber; David, Jr. and Lillia Smyers; Samantha (Keith) Schoenfield and Sydney Smyers; Erin, Jacob, IV, and Megan Sieber; Patrick (Tanja) Pond, Jasmin, and Melissa Pond; Thomas, Charlotte, and Shannon Smyers; Matthew (Emily) Smyers, Morgan, Mia, and Molly Smyers; Evan Casamento, Alexandria Smyers, Cameron Butz, and Dominic Naples; also cherished by great-grandchildren, William and Emerson Smyers; Amelia Palmer; Rilynn, Kassidy, Addyson, and Hunter Hawk; Ryder and Brayden Lewandowski; James, William, and Henry Dietz; Sofia Stavrev; Noreen Olivia O'Mahony; Conor Bauer; Daniel and Sarah Pond, Nico Brier, Thilly Pond; and Logan Smyers. He was a 1950 graduate of West View High School and a local businessman in the Automatic Controls Industry with the Edward C. Smyers Co. Throughout his life, he kept very active in the church and enjoyed singing and weight lifting. Friends received on Wednesday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Avenue, in West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Avenue, Pgh., PA 15229. Burial in Mt. Royal Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Elfinwild Meals Ministry, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Please offer condolences at


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
