GOOB, II THOMAS C.
Age 48, of Santa Rosa, CA formerly of Honolulu, HI and Pittsburgh, PA, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved father of Kayla, Monica, and Nathan; son of Thomas and Marlene Goob; brother of Debbie (Doug) Heitzenrater; uncle of Brandon and the late Ryan; great-uncle of Hudson Ryan; loving companion of Luanne Nightingale. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday, September 26, 2019, please gather at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. committal service and military honors in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redwood Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 493, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 or www.srmission.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019