Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS C. HARDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS C. HARDING Obituary
HARDING THOMAS C.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Mary Ann Hirt; beloved dog-dad; beloved son of Josephine and the late Clyde Harding; brother of Linda and Mark (Loretta); uncle of Annie and Marie. Man of many talents and interests, including ballroom dancing, Formula One Racing and Regional Vice Chair of the American Wine Society. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , PA Great Dane Rescue 2450 East Brook Rd., New Castle, PA 16105 (pagdrr.org) Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria) on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now