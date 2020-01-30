|
HARDING THOMAS C.
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Mary Ann Hirt; beloved dog-dad; beloved son of Josephine and the late Clyde Harding; brother of Linda and Mark (Loretta); uncle of Annie and Marie. Man of many talents and interests, including ballroom dancing, Formula One Racing and Regional Vice Chair of the American Wine Society. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , PA Great Dane Rescue 2450 East Brook Rd., New Castle, PA 16105 (pagdrr.org) Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria) on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020