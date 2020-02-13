|
KOZLOSKI THOMAS C.
Age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Louis, MO on Sunday, February 9 with his family at his side. He was a loving, dedicated, and dear husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many, many people, who remember him for his kindness, graciousness, generosity, and good judgment. Tom was born in Clairton, PA, in 1930 to Charles Kozlovski, who immigrated to the United States from central Europe earlier in the century, and Mary (Protz) Kozlovski. He lived most of his life in the Pittsburgh, PA area, and moved to St. Louis in 2016. Tom's story is an American story that is not unusual but yet is so admirable in our great nation that he loved so much. A child of an immigrant father, he served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1952, worked in the steel mill in Clairton to work his way through college, and graduated from Duquesne University in 1956. During his college years, he met and fell in love with his wife of over 62 years, Leoma J. Pardew, and they were married in 1957. He worked for the US Department of the Treasury as an Internal Revenue Agent for about 30 years, retired, and started his own accounting and tax practice as an Enrolled Agent, which he maintained into his 80s. Tom served the Ascension of our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church in Clairton for many years in many capacities, was a founding member of St. Gregory of Nazianzus Byzantine Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, and was a friend and advisor to many of the priests and bishops. For his many years of faithful service to the Church, Tom was honored by the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh. He was a fiercely devoted and passionate fan of University of Notre Dame football, making many, many trips to South Bend to watch his team and celebrate their national championships, and he also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, who he cheered to six Super Bowl victories. Throughout the years, Tom and his family enjoyed many wonderful vacations at the North Carolina shore with other families of close friends. He loved Civil War history, toured various battlefields with his friends, and had a large collection of books on the Civil War. He loved the family pets, especially his dogs, Patsy, Maddie, and Bella, (who he occasionally fed from the table when he thought no one was looking). Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his five siblings and their spouses, including his sisters Irene and Margaret, who he loved dearly and missed terribly. He is survived by his wife, Leoma J. Kozloski, their son Thomas M. Kozloski and their daughter Mary Frances Moran; his nephew David Bauer (Roberta), their children Becky Kohut (Donny) and Heidi Davis (Sean), the Davis children Adysson and Aidan; his niece Janet Heller (Rob) and family; and many in-laws and their families. Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 17 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in St. Charles, MO at 11 AM, followed by interment at St. Philippine Cemetery in St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . A celebration of a life well-lived will be held in Pittsburgh later in the spring or early summer.