THOMAS C. WASHBURN Jr.

WASHBURN, JR. THOMAS C.

Age 65, of Lawrenceville passed away peacefully on July 6,  2019. Born on February 8, 1954, he was the son of the late Frances and Thomas Washburn, Sr.; loving father of Michelle (Charles) Cordell and Lisa Washburn; grandfather of six, Devin, Riley, Skyla, Gaige, Cody, and Kelsey; dear brother of Robert (Elaine) Washburn; former husband of Gail Washburn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by several siblings. At the family's request all services will be private. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
