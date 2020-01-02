|
|
SINGLETON JR. THOMAS CHARLES
Age 53, of Export, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at home. He was born May 24, 1966 in McKeesport, son of the late Thomas C. Sr. and Marlene Suda Singleton. Thomas worked as a project manager with Omega Security. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Grace Maurizio Singleton; loving son, Dylan Singleton; a sister, Melanie (Phillip) Poe, and three brothers, Jason Singleton, Michael (Julie) Singleton and Matthew (Ellie) Singleton. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Peter (Lanett) Maurizio, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend, Raymond Cervanak Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and Friday, January 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in St. Barbara's Church, Harrison City. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Twp. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020