Age 80, passed away on August 19, 2019. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 58 years; Melanie and Melissa, his devoted daughters; and Brent and John, his sons-in-law. Tom was extremely proud of his beautiful grandchildren, Chloe (and fiance Dan Budd), Conor (and wife Christy), Lily, and Gracie. He grew up in a large family and is survived by two sisters, Nacy and Anita, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Slippery Rock University, and the Dickinson School of Law. He was a USMC veteran. His career as a General Attorney at Alcoa took him and his family to London, England, Lausanne, Switzerland, and Washington, DC, before returning to Pittsburgh. Tom was a proud Pittsburgh native and devoted fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He was an avid golfer and member of the Alcoma (3 Lakes) Golf Course for many years. In earlier years, he loved skiing with his family and friends. At Tom's request, no service or visitation will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to McCandless - Franklin Park Ambulance Authority, 9925 Grubbs Road, Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
