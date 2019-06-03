THOMPSON THOMAS CRAIG

Age 81, of Monroeville, formerly of Murrysville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born March 4, 1938, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Thomas and Violet McNab Thompson. He attended Duff's Business School and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Craig was employed by U.S. Steel as a cost analyst, Raybestos Manhattan in industrial sales, a police patrolman in Edgewood, a police Sergeant and Chief for the Municipality of Murrysville for 27 years and a Westmoreland County Detective in Greensburg. He was a member of the Murrysville Export Rotary Club, the FOP Lodge 39 and the Masonic Lodge. Craig received the following Citations and Awards: Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary International, National Police Hall of Fame Inductee, Murrysville Citizen of the Year 1985, Attorney General's Office, Recognition for years of cooperation and friendship from the Penn Twp. Police, Senatorial citation presented by Senator Bud Belan, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's office Western District, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from Governor Tom Ridge and Senator Don White, Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association, U.S. Department of Justice – Drug Enforcement Administration, PA Attorney General's Office, Bureau of Narcotic Investigations and Drug Control, FOP Allegheny Valley Lodge, National District Attorneys Association, Practical Homicide Investigations, National Association of Chiefs of Police Award and the Law Enforcement Award from the Murrysville Export Rotary Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Thompson in 1988. Craig is survived by his wife, Sylvia Moglia Thompson; a daughter, Judi (Josh) Malino of Springfield, NJ; a stepdaughter, Julie DelCotto (Chris) Prykull of New York City; four grandchildren, Heather, Lauren, Abigail and Jonah Malino; sister, Dr. Arlene Thompson of Columbus, OH; mother-in-law, Gayle Moglia of Apollo; and a brother-in-law, James (Rosemary) Moglia of Apollo. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old Wm. Penn Hwy., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the church with Pastors Dan Lawrence and Tom Lawrence co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murrysville Alliance Church or ASPCA (Humane Animal Rescue), 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.