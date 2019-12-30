|
DISKEVICH THOMAS D.
Age 92, of Penn Hills, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bechtol) Diskevich; loving father of Linda Lees (Ron), Beverly Moran (Jerry), Thomas and James Diskevich; son of the late Thomas and Mary (Mazilauskas) Diskevich; brother of Helen Gross and the late George, Vincent and Anthony Diskevich; survived by three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas was retired from US Steel as a machinist and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A blessing service will follow 7 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019