More Obituaries for THOMAS DISKEVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS D. DISKEVICH

THOMAS D. DISKEVICH Obituary
DISKEVICH THOMAS D.

Age 92, of Penn Hills, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bechtol) Diskevich; loving father of Linda Lees (Ron), Beverly Moran (Jerry), Thomas and James Diskevich; son of the late Thomas and Mary (Mazilauskas) Diskevich; brother of Helen Gross and the late George, Vincent and Anthony Diskevich; survived by three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas was retired from US Steel as a machinist and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A blessing service will follow 7 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
