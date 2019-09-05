|
|
HAYKIN THOMAS D. "RUNNING MAN"
Age 57, of O'Hara Twp., on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved son of Georgeann and the late David Haykin; brother of Marti (Marc Snyder) Haykin and Carolyn (Bob) Uhrig; uncle of April, Jessica, Rachael and Katie. Tom earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Purdue University, respectively. Following his academic pursuits, Tom practiced his technical skills at Pratt & Whitney in West Palm Beach, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama, where he helped develop the main engine turbopumps for the NASA Space Shuttle and performed design activities for various military and commercial aircraft engines. Later, Tom joined Curtiss-Wright in Cheswick, Pennsylvania, where he has served for the past 11 years as a Principal Engineer in charge of fluid dynamics analyses of rotating equipment used in the US Navy's nuclear vessels and in various Curtiss-Wright commercial products. He was a beloved and doting brother and uncle and the finest son anyone could ask for. Friends received Saturday 4-6 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m. in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitatforhumanity.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019