Thomas D. Orseno, Jr., 78 of Penn Hills passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after a long illness; son of the late Thomas Sr. and Florence, who were from Lorain, Ohio.  He is survived by his sister, Betty Ann, who resides in California.  Tom leaves behind 4 children, Tamara (Clifton), Terri (Comanici), Thomas III, and Tina.  He is survived by his son-in-law, Robert Comanici; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.  Tom was also predeceased by a son, Timothy; a grandson, Kenny J. Clifton; and a son-in-law, Craig Ball.  Interment will be in Lorain, Ohio with his parents.  Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Blessing Board, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA  15139.  Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
