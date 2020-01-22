|
|
KUMA, SR. THOMAS DAVID
Thomas David Kuma, Sr., 87, from Brookline, PA, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was the son of the late John Kuma and Irene Ponchak and the loving husband for sixty-four years to Mary Kuma. Thomas is survived by four children, Lynn (Robert) Huggins, Janet (Joseph) Meyers, Larry Kuma (Steve) and Donna (Adam) Sodini, five grandchildren as well as five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas David Kuma, Jr. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10 to 11 a.m., (funeral home), Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at St. Pius X, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, 15226. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020