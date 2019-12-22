Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS E. ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN THOMAS E.

Thomas E., 89 of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of Wilkinsburg) did Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Albin) Allen of 64 years; dear father of Cynthia (late Richard) Myers; sister of the late Carol Haberman. Tom was a member of Second United Presbyterian Church of Wilkinsburg, received his BA in Business from the University of Pittsburgh. Tom was employed for many years with Rockwell International in sales and marketing, and served in the US Navy during peace time. He enjoyed a good game of poker and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES ,INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont Monday, December 23, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. services. Family suggests memorials to Salvation Army Verona Service Unit, PO Box 236, Pgh, Penna 15230-0236

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -