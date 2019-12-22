|
|
ALLEN THOMAS E.
Thomas E., 89 of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of Wilkinsburg) did Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Albin) Allen of 64 years; dear father of Cynthia (late Richard) Myers; sister of the late Carol Haberman. Tom was a member of Second United Presbyterian Church of Wilkinsburg, received his BA in Business from the University of Pittsburgh. Tom was employed for many years with Rockwell International in sales and marketing, and served in the US Navy during peace time. He enjoyed a good game of poker and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES ,INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont Monday, December 23, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. services. Family suggests memorials to Salvation Army Verona Service Unit, PO Box 236, Pgh, Penna 15230-0236
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019