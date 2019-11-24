|
|
BRANNAN THOMAS E.
Age 70, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 49 years to Frances; father of Colleen Ann (David) Williams; grandfather of James Paul Brannan. Tom was a member of Local Union #2274, Heavy Highway Carpenters for 33 years. He was a very active and dedicated parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe and volunteered countless hours. Tom was especially proud of the help he and his wife provided at the Appalachian Work Camp. Tom enjoyed traveling, gardening and was an avid Harley rider. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 363 W. 11th Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Appalachian Work Camp, c/o St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019