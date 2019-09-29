Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Thomas E. Cheetham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Tom was the husband of Eleanor (McGill); father of Ann Cheetham, Martha Faus, D.V.M., and the late Joseph Cheetham; grandfather of three; brother of the late Reverend William Cheetham, Robert Cheetham, Margaret Braun, Charlotte Davis, and Frank Cheetham; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He worked at ALCOSAN for 40 years. Tom's kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Ave., West View, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
