FOLEY THOMAS E.
Age 86, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of the late Shirley (Wagner) Foley; beloved father of Colleen (Tim) Foley Joyce, Kelley Foley Ebitz, Thomas R. "TR" (Judy) Foley, and Karen Foley; devoted "Pap" of Peter and Mary Joyce, Timothy Jozefowicz, Matthew and Connor Ebitz, Megan, and Tommy Foley; great-grandfather of Jermaine Williams and Marcel Burkley; brother of Rita Kaiser Sporcic. Visitation on Sunday, from 2-7 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Tom served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" during the Korean Conflict. boronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019