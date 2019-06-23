Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
THOMAS E. FOLEY

THOMAS E. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY THOMAS E.

Age 86, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of the late Shirley (Wagner) Foley; beloved father of Colleen (Tim) Foley Joyce, Kelley Foley Ebitz, Thomas R. "TR" (Judy) Foley, and Karen Foley; devoted "Pap" of Peter and Mary Joyce, Timothy Jozefowicz, Matthew and Connor Ebitz, Megan, and Tommy Foley; great-grandfather of Jermaine Williams and Marcel Burkley; brother of Rita Kaiser Sporcic. Visitation on Sunday,  from 2-7 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Tom served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" during the Korean Conflict. boronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
