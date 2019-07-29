|
|
KECK THOMAS E.
Age 90, of Bridgeville, formally of Bethel Park, passed away surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born on December 16, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio. He is the son of the late Sarah and Edward Keck. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne of 62 years. Loving father of Mark (Susan) Keck, Michelle (David) Francesconi, Joseph Keck, Kathleen Hickey and Kerri (Christopher) Dzinglski. Thomas was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, James, Jack, Victor, Larry and Helen. Thomas was a devoted Catholic and proud member of St. Louise de Marillac. Thomas proudly served in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Thomas enjoyed 39 years as an employee with Travelers Insurance. Thomas enjoyed time at the Meadows and playing cards. Thomas cherished spending time with family and friends. Thomas' love for Special Olympics was most important to him, because of his son Joseph. Thomas will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends and Family are welcomed on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. A burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to Partners for Quality, 250 Clever Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019