|
|
MIXTER THOMAS E.
Age 64, of McKees Rocks, passed unexpectedly on August 26, 2019. He was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Dorothy and his sister, Diane. Survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Christopher, Shannon (Jason), and Tom, Jr. (Kate); his grandchildren, Brady and Alexis; his brother, Joe; his sister, Barb; and his fur babies, Sissy and Angel. Family will receive friends on THURSDAY from 2 p.m. until the time of a Blessing Service at 7:30 PM at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the family's name to the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019