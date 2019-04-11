Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
THOMAS E. NAYLOR Sr.

Of Morningside, formerly of New Castle, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, age 71. Beloved husband of Joanne M. Naylor; loving father of Thomas E., Naylor, Jr. (Tom O'Dell) and Rhiannon Holmes (John); cherished grandfather of Teven and Ava Holmes; brother of Debby Yeager (Fred); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom loved reading, playing guitar and spending time with his family. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC., 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside, on Friday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of family service at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
