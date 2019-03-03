Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS NOWICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. NOWICKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS E. NOWICKI Obituary
NOWICKI THOMAS E.

Age 72, of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Son of the late Thomas and Clara Nowicki; brother of Regis Nowicki; dear cousin of Roberta Diskin and Arlene Schmitt. Thomas was a jeweler and engraver at the Clark Building for over 40 years, and a longtime member and beloved brother of 765 Harry S. Truman Masonic Blue Lodge and the Islam Grotto. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Service will be held Monday evening. thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now