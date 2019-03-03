|
NOWICKI THOMAS E.
Age 72, of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Son of the late Thomas and Clara Nowicki; brother of Regis Nowicki; dear cousin of Roberta Diskin and Arlene Schmitt. Thomas was a jeweler and engraver at the Clark Building for over 40 years, and a longtime member and beloved brother of 765 Harry S. Truman Masonic Blue Lodge and the Islam Grotto. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Service will be held Monday evening. thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019