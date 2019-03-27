WILSON THOMAS E., Jr.

With his family by his side, age 79, of Adams Township, Butler County, on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy M. (Ewen) Wilson; father of Michael E. (Alicia) of Harmony, PA and Diane M. (Tim) Osterwise of Gibsonia, PA; grandfather of Luke T. Wilson and Evan A. Osterwise; survived by brother, Robert (Judy) Wilson. A lifetime resident of the North Hills and graduate of North Hills High School. He received his purchasing certification from Penn State and was employed as Director of Purchasing for the Institute of Transfusion and Central Blood Bank. Tom enjoyed traveling with family, particularly RV travel and camping, especially when the kids were young. Later in life he and Nancy enjoyed travel to the Caribbean Islands and Florida, where they spent winters. He also enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows with his son and grandsons. He was also a recent member of the Western PA Miata Club. Family and friends are welcomed at the SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 8070 Rowan Road, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Please meet at the church. Please leave condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com