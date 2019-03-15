REISDORF THOMAS EDWARD

Age 71, of Mt. Airy, passed away at Lorien – Mt. Airy on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after suffering an accident and being hospitalized at University of Maryland Shock Trauma for 18 weeks. Tom was the loving husband of Karen Dougherty Reisdorf whom he married on August 17, 1974. Tom was born on October 12, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Honora and Martin Reisdorf. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Duquesne University in 1974. He retired as a Manager/Director with the State of Maryland, but continued working as a substitute Teacher with Carroll County Public Schools. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his four children; son, Thomas Edward "TJ" Reisdorf, Jr. and his wife, Robin of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Krista Berns and her husband, Eric of Naperville, IL; son, Michael Reisdorf and Kristina Doyle of Mount Airy and son, Brendan Reisdorf of Mount Airy. He also leaves seven grandchildren; Faith, Peyton, Evan, Hadley and Harper Reisdorf, and Will and Nora Berns. Tom leaves siblings Martin (Judy) Reisdorf, Judy (John) Bridges, Betty Behr, Paul Reisdorf, and Peggy (Tom) Quinn. Tom was a member of St. John Catholic Church of Westminster for 31 years. He greatly enjoyed his time spent as a coach for the St. John boys' basketball league. He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan, as well as Duke University Basketball. But, most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Mary Carol Reisdorf; and brother-in-law, "Lefty" Behr. His family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at PRITTS FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15th at 12 noon at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment, with Military Honors, will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 4629 Bakerstown Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. A luncheon for all attending will follow at the Fairfield Marriott at McCandless Crossing. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations, in Tom's memory, to St. John School, 45 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Falcon Fund of Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, Maryland 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:

