SMITH THOMAS EDWARD
Thomas Edward Smith, age 92, of Robinson Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 to be reunited with his beloved wife, the late Dorothea Smith; father of Lori Polick and Gary (Kim) Smith; grandfather of Kyna Smith, Adam (Brianna) Smith, Kayla (Garrett) Grenek, Ian Smith, and the late Connor Polick; great-grandfather of Kensi and Paityn Smith; sister of Barbara (Jim) Morse. Tom was an engineering graduate of the University of Michigan. He had a long distinguished career at Eichleay Corporation providing leadership and innovative, creative, yet tempered with common sense solutions to numerous construction and engineering projects. Tom was a competitive swimmer from a young age, a letterman at the U of M, and winner of many YMCA and US Masters swimming events where he was nationally and internationally ranked. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019