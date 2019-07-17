Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. THOMAS EMORY SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. THOMAS EMORY SMITH Obituary
SMITH REV. THOMAS EMORY

Age 75, formerly of Hill District. Peacefully on June 16, 2019. Husband of 5 years to Eugenia; loving father of Terri (Darryl), Oonina (Richard), and SoJourner (Walter); doting grandfather of, Jamaica, George, Ruth, Hanna, Richard and Nylah; great-grandfather of Harmony; brother of Brenda, Carolyn, and Lawrence. Preceded in death by Jane Smith, his wife of 38 years. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Monumental Baptist Church, 2240 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, where he pastored for 29 years until his retirement. COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 412-661-5916 costonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now