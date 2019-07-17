|
SMITH REV. THOMAS EMORY
Age 75, formerly of Hill District. Peacefully on June 16, 2019. Husband of 5 years to Eugenia; loving father of Terri (Darryl), Oonina (Richard), and SoJourner (Walter); doting grandfather of, Jamaica, George, Ruth, Hanna, Richard and Nylah; great-grandfather of Harmony; brother of Brenda, Carolyn, and Lawrence. Preceded in death by Jane Smith, his wife of 38 years. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Monumental Baptist Church, 2240 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, where he pastored for 29 years until his retirement. COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 412-661-5916 costonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019