Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BLASZKIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS F. BLASZKIEWICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS F. BLASZKIEWICZ Obituary
BLASZKIEWICZ THOMAS F.

Age 69, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverly; loving father of Jessica Blaszkiewicz; stepfather of Christina Koehn and the late Edward Dott; also survived by "the greatest granddaughter in the world', Rachel Lynn Blaszkiewicz; brother of the late Mary Ann Corey, Ruth Loren and Michael Blaszkiewicz; many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 1-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -