Age 69, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverly; loving father of Jessica Blaszkiewicz; stepfather of Christina Koehn and the late Edward Dott; also survived by "the greatest granddaughter in the world', Rachel Lynn Blaszkiewicz; brother of the late Mary Ann Corey, Ruth Loren and Michael Blaszkiewicz; many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 1-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019