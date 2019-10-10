|
|
EHLINGER, SR. THOMAS F.
Age 84, of Stanton Heights, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa B. (Yagatich) Ehlinger; loving father of Carol Ehlinger, Judy (Edward) Staab, Michael Ehlinger, Thomas Ehlinger, Jr. and the late Anne Weinstein; cherished grandfather of Christopher Weinstein, Eric Weinstein, Gregory Weinstein, Lindsay Weinstein, Alexis Ehlinger, Jessica Ehlinger and Samantha Staab; survived by his four-legged companion, Bella; brother of Lawrence Ehlinger and the late Raymond Ehlinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Tom was a U.S. Army Airborne Korean War Veteran. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019