KLEIN THOMAS F.

Age 72, of Cranberry Twp., passed away in the presence of his family on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born September 28, 1946 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Peter J. Klein and Dorothy Makowski Klein. Tom held many positions in the food industry throughout his career. After retirement, he found his calling as a funeral assistant at the Boylan and Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Homes, serving as a greeter during visitations and as a funeral attendant on services. In his free time, Tom enjoyed golf and watching sports, and he was an avid follower of Notre Dame. He also loved to sit on the deck and watch the birds. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Paula J. Klein; his sons, Scott Klein, and his wife, Julia, and Steven Klein, and his wife, Dr. Jo-Anne; his grandchildren, Peter, Luke and Henry Klein, and Charlie John; six siblings, James (Sally) Klein, Michael (Linda) Klein, Col. Martin (Jessie) Klein, Mary (Dan) Powell, Rosanne (Mike) Cully, and Germaine (Mike) Krzan; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy (Jack) Davis, Scott (Donna) Patterman, Susie (Kevin) Simoneau, Karen (Randy) Sabo, Tracy (Rick) Sabo, and Caelan Klein; and many nieces and nephews; in addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Margaret, James, and Peter Klein, and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Patterman. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with the Most Reverend David A. Zubik as celebrant. Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Tom's honor to the McGuire Memorial Foundation, 200 N. Mercer Ave., PO Box 48, New Brighton, PA 15066 (mcguirememorialfoundation.org/make-a-donation/). Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tom's family at boylanfuneralservices.com.