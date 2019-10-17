Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas F. Morgan, age 72, of Pleasant Hills passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.  Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Morgan. Loving father of Erin (Daniel) Leech, Kathryn (Curtis) Anthony and Step-Father to Michael Sauerland. Cherished "Pap Pap" to Ellie Leech. Loving son of Martha T. Morgan; brother, William D. Morgan; as well as nephews and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis F. Morgan. Tom loved golf and fishing; above all his family.  He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
