NAU THOMAS F.
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Thomas F., age 84, of Crafton Heights. Beloved husband of the late Nancy A. Nau. Loving father of Thomas F. (Lisa) Nau, Jr.; dear grandfather of Bret, Dylan and Alexa. Brother of Ruth Cook. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 50 W. Crafton Ave., Crafton on Friday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Caring Hospice, 118 Fox Plan Rd., Ste. 1, Monroeville, PA 15146. The family would like to thank the following for their care and assistance with Tom: Bob and Pam Palmosina, Rich Geyer and the wonderful people at Woodcliffe Manor (especially Kate and Danielle) and Caring Hospice (especially Brittney).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019