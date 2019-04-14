|
O'CONNOR THOMAS F.
Of the Northside, formerly of McCandless Twp., on Tuesday April 9th, 2019. Husband of the late Debbie L. (Crawford) O'Connor; loving father of Ryan T. and Brandon J. O'Connor; brother of Deborah Kershner (Ronald), Robert O'Connor and the late William O'Connor. Tom was the owner of Home Pro Inc. Home and Building Inspection Service. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Highway, North Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019