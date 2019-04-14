Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
THOMAS F. O'CONNOR

THOMAS F. O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR THOMAS F.

Of the Northside, formerly of McCandless Twp., on Tuesday April 9th, 2019. Husband of the late Debbie L. (Crawford) O'Connor; loving father of Ryan T. and Brandon J. O'Connor; brother of Deborah Kershner (Ronald), Robert O'Connor and the late William O'Connor. Tom was the owner of Home Pro Inc. Home and Building Inspection Service. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. ﻿806 Perry Highway, North Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
