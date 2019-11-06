|
SCHERER, EdD THOMAS F.
Peacefully and with the love of his family fully entered into God's presence at age 85, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born on January 15, 1934 in Amherstburg, Ontario, Canada, he was raised on a farm as one of nine children. He emigrated to the United States in 1953 to attend Graceland College and Central Missouri State College. Following graduation, he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he began his career as a guidance counselor. He married his wife, Bonnie Mortimer, on December 21, 1963. He earned his doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming in 1969. He was a devoted educator, advocate for those on the margins, and disciple of Jesus Christ. He served as an Elder, Seventy and Pastor in the Community of Christ. He lived most of his adult life in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he led adult literary efforts for Nebraska's State Department of Education, was an active member of Kiwanis, and worked to promote peace and justice in his community. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, who lived the Gospel message. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Mortimer) Scherer; his children, Shelley (Steve Ross) Scherer; Jeff (Kate) Scherer and Mark Scherer; his brothers, Jacob Scherer and John Scherer; his grandchildren Jacob, Amanda, Lily and Bella; and many nieces and nephews. On Saturday, November 9, friends welcome at Bethel Park Community of Christ, 3472 South Park Rd, Bethel Park at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Community of Christ. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. On Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m., friends invited to a service of remembrance at Lincoln (Nebraska) Community of Christ, 2045 S. 44th, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions sent to Outreach International (outreach-international.org). Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019