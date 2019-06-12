KASUNICH THOMAS FRANCIS

Age 85, of Bakersville, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed on June 9, 2019. Born February 1, 1934 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Thomas and Angeline (Barich) Kasunich. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kasunich. Thomas was a graduate of North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He then served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had a distinguished work career, highlighted by tenures at Crucible Steel, the Housing Authority of Pittsburgh, Koppers Company, and Mechanical Operation. He was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Sugarbush Antique Car Club. After retiring, Thomas moved from Pittsburgh to the beautiful retreat he built in Somerset County. Winters were spent with close friends in Florida. Above all else, Thomas loved his family. He spent countless hours helping his children renovate their homes and repair their automobiles. He truly was a man of many talents. Thomas is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth; his children, Paul, Beth, and Steven; as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Caroline, Madeline, and William. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Peter's Church in Somerset, with one hour of visitation at the church prior to the mass, Father Angelo Patti, celebrant. Interment will follow at Somerset County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the Somerset County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be sent to at stjude.org. To send a condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.