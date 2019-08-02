Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Resources
THOMAS FREDERICK REUTZEL


1957 - 2019
THOMAS FREDERICK REUTZEL Obituary
REUTZEL THOMAS FREDERICK

Age 61, of Brunswick, GA passed away quietly on July 26, 2019. Tom was the son of John and LaVonne Reutzel, born on August 3, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and LaVonne Reutzel, and is survived by his daughter, Maris Paige Farro. He worked as a Copier Technician until his early retirement in 2013. He had a strong work ethic, passionate about his trade and offering excellent customer service. He was consistently top of his class during annual training. Tom was active in his community as a volunteer firefighter and scuba diver. He followed his passion for helping others by training search and rescue dogs founding the C.A.E.S.E.R. search club assisting families in the Pennsylvania tri-state area. Tom was a devoted and proud father, always with a story to tell anyone who would listen about his daughter. His family and friends will be greatly miss him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will follow at 10:45 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
